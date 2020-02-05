Plover woman working to change ordinance regarding backyard chickens

One Plover woman wants the village to join a handful of other municipalities in the surrounding area that allow residents to raise chickens in their backyards.

Alex Hoeft addresses the Plover Village Board at their meeting on Feb. 5. (WSAW photo)

Alex Hoeft addressed the board at tonight’s board meeting, presenting members with reasons as to why she hopes they will consider changing an ordinance to allow residents to raise up to six laying hens in the village.

“It’s a great thing to be able to have your own eggs, to be self-sustainable,” explained Hoeft. “Those eggs, you can actually recycle, and they can make compost which can be used in your garden. All parts of the chicken can be used, but the biggest thing is for self-sustainability.”

As Hoeft presented her case, answering questions from board members, several supporters sat listening, including her mother, Lisa Crockett.

“I’m extremely proud that she has taken upon herself to do the whole process the correct way,” said Crockett. “To get the correct information and to get all of her ducks in a row, I should say chickens in a row, in order to have this benefit the community. That’s a big part of it. She’s taking a passion of hers and using it to help out our local community.”

Village president Tom Davies echoed that enthusiasm.

“She did an excellent job,” said Davies after the meeting. “She went through the right channels to have this put to the agenda. She did an excellent presentation, a nice job and we appreciate that.”

Davies also shared some of the concerns that certain members of the board feel regarding the issue.

“A main concern for us, besides enforcement which is huge, is we’re getting more coyotes in town. Foxes, other animals that chickens can bring into the area, and that’s something we don’t want,” explained Davies. “She (Hoeft) talked very well of somebody running a coop and running it very well. That reality isn’t necessarily there.”

Despite the concerns, the board voted 4-3 on a motion brought forth by trustee Kendra Schiefelbein to bring the topic to a future agenda.

“The next step for the topic is to be heard by the plan commission, they’ll make a recommendation to the board, and then the board, it’s up to them to 'yay' or 'nay' that ordinance change,” said Davies, adding that a lot of the members on the plan commission are the same as last time the topic was discussed and dismissed. “There’s still people who think if you want chickens, you should live in the country.”

Davies says the plan commission will likely discuss the topic in April.

As for Hoeft, she is happy to have made it past the first step, and eager to continue to educate others about the benefits of raising chickens.

“It’s really exciting that we made it past the first step and passed it on to the next level. Seven years ago, it was addressed and didn’t even motion through so, it’s exciting,” said Hoeft. “I did my best to let people know, a lot of people could make it tonight who couldn’t be here. So, if we get a chance to talk to them again or whatever the next steps are, I know there is an entire community out there of hopeful chicken keepers that would be willing to stand up and say something, especially if they see there’s more support.”

Municipalities that allow for residents to raise chickens include Wausau, Stevens Point, Whiting, Wisconsin Rapids, Appleton and Madison.

