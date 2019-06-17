Plover woman killed in grocery store parking lot crash

A 72-year-old woman was killed Saturday in the parking lot of Copps Grocery Store in Plover after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Stevens Point man.

According to a press release from Plover police, Rose Ann Krueger of Plover was walking in the grocery store parking lot at 8:18 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by a pickup truck. Krueger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from her injuries.

Plover Police Chief Dan Ault says the driver has been fully cooperative and no charges have been filed against him.

