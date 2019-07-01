Plover native Joe Pavelski signs with Dallas Stars

Pavelski is heading to a new city after spending the past 13 years in San Jose. The Plover native signed a 3-year deal worth $21-million to play for the Dallas Stars.

Captain America comes to Dallas!



Welcome to the Stars, Joe Pavelski! #GoStars pic.twitter.com/JYlUPCwibi — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 1, 2019

The forward departs the Sharks ranking second in San Jose history in goals (355), while ranking third in points (761) and assists (406). Additionally, he ranked second in power play goals (121) and game-winning goals (60), and fourth in games played (963). Pavelski has made three All-Star Game appearances in his career.

Pavelski tallied 64 points in 75 regular-season games last year.

San Jose general manager Doug Wilson said that the two sides couldn't find a common ground on both the length of the contract and the dollar amount.