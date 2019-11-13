Plover man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

A Plover man will spend 7 years in federal prison for possessing, and selling meth.

A press release from the Department of Justice says 36-year-old Corey Scheerenberger was sentenced in federal court today. He pleaded guilty in August.

In September 2018, law enforcement searched his home and found 240 grams of meth, five guns, cash, and materials to package drugs.

The DOJ press release says Scheerenberger admitted to selling meth in Plover for the past few years. They say he has a criminal history dating back to 2001, with several drug-related convictions.