Plover fastpitch softball program celebrates three national championships

Over the weekend, the Plover 10U, 12U and 16U girls’ softball teams all brought home national bragging rights, and a reason to smile for the community that has suffered from flooding and storm damage throughout the summer.

The 10U team claimed their championship in Mankato, Minnesota, while the 12U team traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota for their national triumph. The 16U team headed south, claiming victory in Bloomington, Indiana.

Head coach of the 16U team, Todd VanderLoop, says these victories are huge for the community.

"Mother Nature has not been kind to Plover by any means," said VanderLoop. "Families are taking care of families, it's just the Plover way and a great community to be a part of, and softball is a big part of that, and it's an accomplishment for everyone to come out here, and see what's being done, and the hard work and the pay off."

VanderLoop's daughter, Kennedy, is a player on the 16U team. She was very happy for not only her team, but the entire program.

"The culture of Plover fastpitch really shined through this weekend," said the younger VanderLoop. "We all work so hard all year long, and it's just great to see that so many teams accomplished the goal that we all look forward to at the beginning of each season."

The 13U Plover team also brought home some hardware, placing third in their respective tournament.