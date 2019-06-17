Plover U-14 baseball team hits the big leagues

For one youth baseball team, they were able to experience the Major League life for one day in Milwaukee.

The Plover Nationals U-14 baseball team took part in the 'Big League Dream Day at Miller Park, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, this evening.

They beat Greenville 10-2 after the game was tied at 2 in the bottom of the 6th.

"Definitely once in a lifetime...although, who knows," said head coach Jeff Weinkauf. "Maybe for one of them it won't be a once in a lifetime opportunity. But, for the majority of them, it's definitely once in a lifetime. My son said to me as we got into the car today, in a few hours I'm going to be standing in a batters box the National League MVP stands in."

For this opportunity, the team had to sell $11,000 worth of Brewers tickets, which the community got behind. So, August 10th will essentially be Plover Day at Miller Park.