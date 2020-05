A plea hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon for the 32-year-old man accused of intentionally setting a fire at Stevens Point home.

Zachariah Reynolds is charged with arson.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2019 on the 1400 block of Torun Road.

Reynolds remains in the Portage County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.