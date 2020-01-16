Plea deal scheduled for suspect in 2017 Tomahawk homicide

The 35-year-old Wausau man charged with the death of his friend could reach a plea deal in the case in May.

Investigators said Charles Ramp, 52, was shot in his driveway Nov. 16, 2017. The suspect, Eric Moen, was arrested shortly after in Chippewa County.

Moen is being held on $1 million cash bond. He's charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

The case had stalled as Moen’s competency had been an issue. However, online court records show a plea hearing is scheduled for May 26. If an agreement cannot be reached, a five-day trial will begin June 15.

According to the criminal complaint, Moen told police he had first thought about shooting Ramp the day before. Once home from work, Moen began driving to Tomahawk, stopped to get gas just south of Merrill and made another stop near the gas station to load a 20 gauge pump action shotgun with five rounds.

Moen got to Ramp's home around 5 p.m. and was let in by others in the home. Ramp arrived about 15 minutes later. Moen told Ramp his truck was making noise, luring him outside. Moen pretended to look for something under the hood. When Ramp came out with a light, Moen walked around to the back of his truck where his shotgun was, telling Ramp he needed to get a new truck. Moen then shot Ramp five times, until he was out of rounds, according to investigators.