Plea deal likely for convicted sex offender

A plea deal has been scheduled next month for the 55-year-old convicted sex offender accused of having sex with a person who was not conscious.

Marvin Loka is charged with second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim. Loka is scheduled to return to court May 19 for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Court documents state the alleged victim said a combination of sleeping pills, marijuana and wine rendered him unconscious. According to the criminal complaint, based on statements from the alleged victim, Loka apologized the next day for the encounter.

Loka was convicted of second-degree child sexual assault in 1998. He will remain on the sex offender registry for life.

He remains in the Lincoln County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.

