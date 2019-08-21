Wausau 3rd grade teacher gets $50 fine after failing sobriety tests

The 52-year-old Stettin Elementary School teacher charged after she failed several field sobriety tests was ordered to pay a $50 after agreeing to the terms of a plea deal Wednesday.

Renee Webb pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. Another misdemeanor charged was dismissed, but considered as part of her sentencing.

At the time of Webb's arrest, the Wausau School District website identified her as a third grade teacher. In April, the district confirmed Webb would be out of the classroom for the remainder of the school year. A letter was also sent to parents of her students. Webb is no longer listed as an employee on the school's website, however a district spokeswoman said Webb remains on leave.

According to court documents, a gas station clerk in Rothschild called police around 1 a.m. on April 18 for a suspicious vehicle that had been in the parking lot for nearly two hours.

An officer said the driver, identified as Webb, spoke with rapid speech and had exaggerated movements. A K9 officer alerted to the presence of drugs. Inside Webb's vehicle police said they found narcotic pills-- which Webb said she did not have prescription.

Webb allegedly told the officer she had just come from school and didn't believe she had been in the parking lot that long.

Webb was arrested and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. She was later brought to the jail.

Webb will have the option to have the case expunged from her record if she commits no new crimes.