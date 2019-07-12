Playhouse Theatre Group offers optimism with 'Annie'

In today's busy world, sometimes we need a reminder that "the sun'll come out tomorrow" which is "only a day away." Based on the long-running comic strip, the 1977 Broadway musical with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and script by Thomas Meehan is still a preennial favorite around the country.

A new production of "Annie" opens Friday in Stevens Point from The Playhouse Theatre Group of Central Wisconsin. In addition to dozens of girls, the show's cast also includes college students, a handful of adults and Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza in a cameo as FDR.

Ahead of opening night, Anneliese Heese (Annie), Emily Check (Miss Hannigan), Conner Seavers (Rooster Hannigan) and Abby Stupar (Lily St. Regis) talked about their roles in the show, what it's like to work with "Sandy" and their favorite songs to perform.

"Annie" marks the first production for The Playhouse Theatre Group since a March fire destroyed their rehearsal space at the Springs United Methodist Church in Plover. No one was injured but much of their costly equipment was damaged beyond repair. Several fundraising efforts are underway as the group makes a new home at Ben Franklin Jr. High School.

According to the group's website, the Friday night show is sold out but tickets are still available to the afternoon and evening performances on Saturday, July 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. at Sentry Theater in Stevens Point. Tickets are $12 and are available online at playhousetheatergroup.com.