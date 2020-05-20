Playgrounds remain closed for public safety

While many businesses open back up with the ‘safer at home’ order lifted, playgrounds in Marathon County remain closed.

Marathon County playgrounds remain fenced off to keep families from gathering and spreading germs. (WSAW Photo).

The Marathon County Parks and Recreation Department said they do their best to keep their parks clean, but playgrounds are not and can not be sanitized regularly and can easily spread germs to anyone who touches them.

The department said while children are not as affected by COVID-19, they can still spread anything they catch to those around them.

Playgrounds have also been fenced off to keep people from gathering. Jamie Polley, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director said while she is sad they have to board off their playgrounds, it’s what has to be done to keep everyone safe.

"We are the Parks and Recreation Department. Our livelihood is parks, playgrounds, and ball fields and it's so hard to say that people can't play right now. But we are not the professionals in health so we follow the guidelines of our health professionals that say this is the best route at this time,” Polley said.

In Marathon County, there are 37 city parks and 17 county parks that offer many things to do. Polley said now is the perfect time to try a new trail and get out to explore with the family while the playgrounds are closed.

"We have thousands and thousands and park acreage to go out and explore. Bike trails are open, hiking trails are open. You can go for a run. Take the kids out and just go for a walk, you can climb the rocks. "

Polley said the playgrounds will remain closed until the Marathon County Health Department and CDC give the green light to open them once again.