Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is needed

Versiti Blood Center has plasma centers all-around the upper Midwest including Marshfield. Doctor Thomas Abshire says that Versiti of Wisconsin has received 12 donations from COVID-19 survivors thus far.

“This is now being rolled out across the country," said Abshire. "Versiti was one of the first groups of blood centers to work on this.”

The idea is to give the plasma of a person who has fought off COVID-19 to another person who is currently fighting it. The plasma may have the antibodies needed to help the patient fight off the virus.

“The need is greater than the supply," said Abshire. "That’s why we’re getting the word out. 15% of those who have the actual disease will be hospitalized.”

But you want to make sure you follow the correct steps before you donate.

“It has to be documented from the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said Abshire. "That’s number one. Number two, you have to have gotten over it, so you can’t be donating if you’re still sick.”

Then Versiti makes sure the plasma itself is healthy.

“We test it for other infections to make sure it’s OK, and we process it into 200ml bags,” said Abshire.

Abshire added that if you do donate, one sitting can help up to three or four patients.

If you're a potential donor, you can schedule by calling 1-866-702-HOPE (866-702-4673) or click here.