Plans move forward for Ashwaubenon Dave & Busters location

Plans continue to move forward for a Dave & Busters and other development at the Bay Park Square Mall. Dave & Busters--an arcade/restaurant/sports bar-- would go into the space previously occupied by Younkers Furniture Gallery in the mall.

On Tuesday, Ashwaubenon's Site Plan Review Committee and the Plan Commission each approved proposals for the development.

Next stop is the full Village Board. They'll vote on July 23.

The arcade is listed as 10,066 sq. ft. Plans also show a party room and sports lounge.

The site plan includes proposed locations for Panda Express, Mission BBQ, and Blaze Pizza outside of the mall. These chain restaurants would be located on mall property, among the businesses along Oneida Street.

CLICK HERE FOR THE DAVE & BUSTERS SITE PLAN

CLICK HERE FOR PANDA EXPRESS PLAN

CLICK HERE FOR MISSION BBQ PLAN

CLICK HERE FOR BLAZE PIZZA PLAN