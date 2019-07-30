Plans in the works for downtown Stevens Point housing

Stevens Point is adding some new housing and commercial developments in the downtown area.

The city was awarded a grant of $250,000 by the state of Wisconsin to help offset the cost of construction.

The site is on a property that was the old Lullabye Furniture building downtown, and has been cleaned up by the city.

Mayor Mike Wiza says it brings the downtown together.

"Once it's all done, having that commercial element and having people live downtown will bring that neighborhood feel. We are working on reestablishing that connection. Having people live downtown will make it a more vibrant downtown," according to Mayor Wiza.

The mayor says the project now lies in the hands of the developers.