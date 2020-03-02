Plans in the works for Popeyes on Green Bay's west side

Chicken sandwich lovers rejoice: Plans are in the works to build a Popeyes on Green Bay's west side.

Green Bay Development Director Kevin Vonck confirms to Action 2 News that Popeyes has requested zoning approvals for 1860 West Mason. It's the location of the shuttered Burger House 41.

"Plan is to take down the existing structure and replace it with a new one," Vonck says in a statement to Action 2 News.

Vonck says the Plan Commission recommended the zoning approvals, which will go before the City Council in two upcoming meetings.

The zoning request would "allow for a new restaurant with a drive-through component."

A site plan will also need approval from city leaders.

"We are glad that they chose to locate in the City as they expand into our regional market," says Vonck.

Popeyes has restaurants in Appleton and Manitowoc. People waited in line for hours during the grand opening of the Appleton location.

The chain became a social media sensation when they introduced their chicken sandwich. The sandwiches are so popular Popeyes experienced a nationwide chicken sandwich outage last August.

Action 2 News will keep you updated on the Green Bay Popeyes plans.