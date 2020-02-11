Plainfield teen and dog are junior finalist at Westminster

A Plainfield teenager and her saint bernard are junior finalists at the world-renowned Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Mikala Seymour shows off her Junior Finalist ribbon with Ellington. (Contributed photo from Nadene Seymour)

Mikala Seymour was one of 8 finalists, out of 108, in the "Junior Handler" category with her 185-pound Saint Bernard, Ellington.

Only the top 4 place, but her mom tells us Mikala showed well and Team Ellington had a fantastic time.

She does take a home a ribbon, a scholarship and the prestige of being a junior finalist.

NewsChannel 7's Stella Porter featured Mikala and Ellington last week.

Congratulations to Mikala and Ellington.