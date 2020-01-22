Pizzas raising money to help people in need to continue North Central Health Care pool membership

More than a dozen volunteers were making pizzas for pool memberships at North Central Health Care, Wednesday. More specifically, they were making pizzas to help people who can no longer afford their memberships.

Exactly 376 homemade pizzas were ordered by community members. The money goes to North Central Health Care in part to help market their new pool coming in April, but largely to help people who can no longer afford membership at their aquatic center, but still have a need. It is a problem the aquatic manager, Brenda Budnik said is common.

"It happens very often that people that have medical assistance and medicare just can't afford to pay for their membership to continue on at the pool," she said.

For people with physical limitations, she said the warm pool gives them a place to be able to work out and heal. Going on without a membership can come at a big price, she said using the pool "...usually lowers what they would have to take for pain medications.

The pizzas will be delivered ahead of the Super Bowl.

While the new aquatic center is expected to open in mid-April, the grand opening will take place in May.