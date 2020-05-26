Pizza Hut wants to give 2020 graduates a free pizza

Pizza Hut's plan to give free pizzas to 2020 graduates was so popular they had to hit the pause button - but, don't fret, there's still a chance to claim one.

The pizza chain is offering free medium one-topping pizzas to this year's graduates. However, according to its website, they were overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted a slice.

So for the next few hours, everything is on hold.

Pizza Hut will restart the offer at 12 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday. It explained the move would help it ensure as many graduates as possible can get one.

Any graduates out there who want to claim one will need to go to the Pizza Hut Rewards site here.