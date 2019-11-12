Pixelle Specialty Solutions to buy Verso paper mill in Stevens Point

Pixelle Specialty Solutions has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire specialty paper mills in Stevens Point and the Androscoggin Mill in Maine from Verso Corporation.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Pixelle states in terms of annual production, it is one of the largest specialty paper producers in North America.

The Stevens Point mill has the capacity to produce approximately 210,000 tons of paper per year and currently produces coated flexible packaging papers, release liner base, thermal papers, and other specialty labels.

Pixelle President Tim Hess added, “We are very excited about the new specialty capabilities and talented workforce that will be added to our portfolio. With Lindsay Goldberg’s resources, industry experience and management talent, combined with Pixelle’s skilled workforce and world class assets, we are building a high-performance, specialized business for our customers.”

Pixelle will operate four mills (Androscoggin, ME; Chillicothe, OH; Spring Grove, PA; and Stevens Point, WI), three of which have on-site pulp mills, with a total of 12 paper machines and the capacity to produce more than one million tons of paper annually in aggregate.

Additional operations will include a converting facility in Fremont, OH and wood fiber sourcing operations in strategic wood baskets in Maine, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

