Pittsburgh man accused of plotting church attack has Wisconsin connection

Federal court documents allege that Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, communicated with social media accounts attributed to a woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year in Wisconsin to federal charges of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Alowemer, who was arrested today, is accused of plotting to attack a Christian church in Pittsburgh. He faces one charge of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive device.

While the woman is unnamed in the federal affidavit for Alowemer, 46-year-old Waheba Issa Dais from Cudahy was convicted in April of one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS. A Department of Justice press release states she hacked Facebook accounts in support of ISIS, tried to recruit ISIS members and encouraged other supporters in attempted plans of attacks—all from her Wisconsin home, U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger said.

Alowemer, a Syrian refugee and Pittsburgh resident, is accused of plotting to bomb Legacy International Worship center, a church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Federal court documents say Alowemer by his own admission planned to detonate an explosive at the church in the name of inspiring other ISIS sympathizers in the United States, as well as "revenge for [ISIS] brothers in Nigeria." The FBI says he was aware numerous people could have been killed as a result.

He’s accused of distributing multiple documents about making and using explosive and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to an undercover FBI officer, who Alowemer believed to be an ISIS supporter. Alowemer started communicating with the agent in March, and even gifted him with two rings inscribed with the ISIS insignia.

“Hoping to Allah that he dies in a way that does not require the traditional funeral cleansing and burial rituals.” That’s the translation of an Arabic statement on a social media account the FBI believes belongs to Alowemer. Searches of his online activity and accounts reveal a desire to join ISIS and consumption of ISIS propaganda, according to the affidavit.

In communicating with the agent, “Alowemer expressed the hope that destroying the Church with explosives in the name of ISIS would inspire other ISIS ‘brothers’ in the United States to join together and take similar actions,” the court filing reads.

