Pink Pumpkin run returns for second year Saturday to help in fight against breast cancer

The second annual Pink Pumpkin Run/Walk is this Saturday, Sept. 28 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Holly Fox from the Breast Cancer Family foundation talks about the second annual Pink Pumpkin Run (WZAW photo)

It all takes place along the trails of Lake Wazeecha. You can run or walk the 6K. The last 1K will be a celebration walk in honor of those who are going through, have past away from or have survived cancer. Each participant will receive a pink carnation flower to hold while walking through a pink pumpkin lined trail.

New this year, the event will be chip-timed.

The cost is $35 for those 18 and older, $25 for those 6-17, and kids 5 and under are free.

The money raised goes to support the Breast Cancer Family Foundation's mission to bring education about cancer into schools and classrooms.

Volunteers are encouraged to help on the day of the event.