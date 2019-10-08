Pine Grove Cemetery remembers Patty Grimm

Family, friends and co-workers are remembering Patricia Grimm, an employee at Pine Grove Cemetery killed in last week's shooting that left two others injured.

On Tuesday, the president of the Wausau Cemetery Association, also known as Pine Grove Cemetery, talked to us about Grimm’s generosity of spirit and commitment to her work at the cemetery.

The cemetery's president said Grimm was the kind of person who went above and beyond for grieving families in her role as general manager. On Tuesday, her family and friends grieved for her here at Pine Grove.

“It seemed like she knew everyone in Wausau. Our condolences go out to those who knew her and thought so highly of her. Her smile was infectious, and everybody liked to be around her,” he said.

"Her understanding of what people are going through at a time of death was just outstanding," said Al Solomonson, president of Pine Grove Cemetery Board.

Her coworkers are repaying her the kindness she gave to others in grief.

"She knew exactly what to say, and she'd take them step-by-step through what had to be done," said Solomonson.

And celebrating her commitment to the sprawling grounds.

"Patty really loved her work here. She knew the cemetery inside-and-out. Every morning, she would get up early before she came to work and walk around the cemetery," he said.

Grimm was a daily visitor to the more than 38,000 graves here.

"She's probably walked past or close by every monument we have here in the cemetery," he said.

A level of care that's unmatched.

"We don't know how we'll replace her, and that's something we're going to have to wrestle with in the next few weeks," he said.

As cemetery employees lay Grimm to rest, victim Rosemelia Short was treated and released from Aspirus Hospital, but cemetery foreman William Buhse remains in critical condition.

"A lot of our workers witnessed his shooting, and it's been very hard on them, both from the fact that they lost Patty, and [William] is really in serious condition in the hospital,” said Solomonson.