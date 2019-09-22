Pine Grove Cemetery brings Wausau history to life

Pine Grove Cemetery opened its doors to tour groups Sunday.

Where curious residents got to experience some of the legendary people buried beneath the historic cemetery in Wausau.

It's been operating as we know it since 1904, and is home to some of the town's earliest residents.

Visitors got to take hour-long tours of eight graves. Actors at each site brought famous figures of Wausau's history to life, explaining how some of the first settlers of the area lived.

"I really hope they come away with something about 'oh my gosh, I didn't know that street was named after a person,' or 'wow, it took a lot to do something here in Wausau when it was first beginning.'"

The historical tours take about a year and a half to plan, selecting which historic residents the actors will portray. They choose from the 38,000 people buried here, almost the same number of people that currently live in Wausau.

The cemetery gives the tours every two years.