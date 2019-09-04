Pilot program returns to DC Everest School District with more vigor. Its goal? To teach parents English

The DC Everest School District again green lighted the Parent Educational Partnership. The partnership started as a pilot program last school year. After its success, PEP is back and bigger than before.

PEP is a program put on by the Marathon County Literacy Council. Qualified tutors are supplied to teach non-English speaking district parents the language. McLit Director Connie Heidmann said the program covers more than reading and writing.

"Our aim in this program is to not only to help parents better speak the English language but to know what’s going on in the school" she said.

Heidmann said it was during the winter of 2017 that the district and the council realized the extent of the problem.

"When they [the district] had snow days last year, we found that parents were letting children come to school, waiting for a bus, dropping kids off... They didn't understand ‘school’, 'no school'."

During the partnership's pilot phase, the council recorded tutoring mostly Hispanic speakers but the council has also tutored people speaking Mung, Chinese, Arabic, and more.

Any parent with a child enrolled in the DC Everest School District is welcomed to take the English classes. It starts on Sept. 9 at 3:45 at Weston Elementary School. Child care is available while parents are in class.