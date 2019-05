A pilot is unharmed after Wausau Police say his plane veered off the runway at Wausau Downtown Airport Monday.

Officers tell our reporter at the scene that the pilot landed, veered to the right and skidded off the runway. The nose the of plane went down and came to rest near the runway.

Investigators say the male pilot was the sole occupant on the plane and was not hurt. Police say there is minimal damage to the plane.

The incident is still under investigation.