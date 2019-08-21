"Pigskin Peanuts" brings iconic cartoon to Marshfield

A new exhibit at the Marshfield Clinic art gallery is giving people nostalgia for a time when everyone read comics. About 60 reproductions from Charles Schulz's collection in California are on display in the hospital.

Gallery Director Bobbie Erwin said a lot of people feel like they grew up with Charlie Brown and enjoy seeing a piece of childhood.

"It's part of everyone's history, whether you grew up seeing it in the newspaper, or maybe you just saw the cartoons when you were a kid," she said.

The exhibit can also add some joy to the day of people at the clinic.

"I mean, laughter is the best medicine, and if we can give somebody a chuckle, give them five minutes out of whatever they're going through here at the clinic or just maybe, if it's a visitor coming in off the street, that's really great," Erwin said.

She said the idea to bring Peanuts here came from talking with middle schoolers who haven't grown up reading comics in the newspaper. Marshfield Clinic is one of only nine places in the U.S. where the comics have been displayed.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It runs until Oct. 18.

