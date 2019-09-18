Pig escapes slaughter, finds new home at sanctuary farm

It sounds like a story right out of a Disney screenplay for animal lovers, but this story of rescue and renewal is true.

It started when Katie Hammar, who works at a veterinary hospital in Illinois, received a call last month about a pig falling out of a truck on Interstate 80.

Hammar treated the young piglet and gave him the name Maxwell.

When Hammar noticed Maxwell wanted to interact with the other animals at the hospital, she took him to the Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona.

After a couple of days adapting to his new home, Maxwell happy to be with all the other animals that also call Heartland their home.

The Sanctuary also works with children who take empathy class and is also used as a form of therapy, where Maxwell will be an ambassador of resilience.

