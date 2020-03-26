Piano instructor keeping the music alive with virtual lessons

COVID-19 can’t stop Mike Fischer from playing and teaching the piano. It’s just causing him to take a different approach with his craft.

Mike Fischer conducts a virtual piano lesson at his home on March 26, 2020. (WSAW photo)

“There’s so much around us that scares us,” said Fischer. “Doing something like this is, it just creates joy within us.”

An instructor at Wausau Conservatory of Music, Fischer knew he needed to think of a way to be able to work with students from home during Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.

He found his answer with programs like Skype, FaceTime and other video sharing services.

“It’s good for them to have some sort of a set schedule,” explained Amers Goetz, whose daughter, Harper, is participating in the virtual lessons offered by Fischer. “With Mike being able to do FaceTime, it’s like he’s in the room with you.”

That’s what Fischer is hoping for, and while teaching through a video camera can present some challenges, it also provides him with a unique perspective.

“I see things in their homes that are so helpful, because some of the habits they bring into the studio aren’t necessarily the ones they’re doing at home,” Fischer said. “Something that maybe they haven’t even thought about, but I can see through the camera.”

While embracing his new challenge, Fischer is ready for things to get back to normal.

“I love having them come to the studio,” Fischer exclaimed.

