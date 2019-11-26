Phillips woman, age 104, bags buck on first-ever hunt

At 104-years-old, Florence Teeters could be Wisconsin’s oldest registered hunter.

Florence’s son, Bill tells NBC15 in Madison the two went out this week in Phillips for Florence’s first deer hunt.

“I took mom out to the blind this year. I had a nice chair for her and it was nice and warm. A little after 4 p.m., a buck shows up about 30 yards away. I tapped her on the knee and I pointed. She nodded and smiled and was real quiet. Then she took the shot!” said Bill.

Bill says she was elated when she realized she made the kill screaming “I got a buck! I got a buck!” Bill says the buck was small and a “spike” buck.

“She was born in 1915 and raised in Phillips,” said Bill, her youngest of five children. Bill says his mom sat with him in his blind last year and she told him that she wanted to get a license. Bill agreed and she received her hunting license this week.

Florence is quite the adventurer, according to Bill. “She went ziplining in Milwaukee and she goes to Mardi Gras every year."

Anyone born before 1973 is not required to take a hunter’s safety course, according to the DNR. Florence made the cutoff by 58 years.

