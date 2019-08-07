Phase two of the Lake Pacawa Park Project approved

The village board's approval of the second phase of the Lake Pacawa Park project is a step in the right direction for what Plover Village Administrator Dan Mahoney hopes will rejuvenate the once popular park.

"What we really want to do is get it to that regional park, that active park that it was 20 years ago," said Mahoney.

The first phase, a band shell, was installed in 2018 and has been considered a success. With phase two, Mahoney believes the park will become a big attraction for not only the Plover community, but surrounding areas as well. One feature Mahoney is especially excited about is the proposed splash pad that is to be installed at the park.

"The community has been requested for quite a while," said Mahoney. "There's a group of citizens that have got together and agreed to not only help design it, but do the fundraising for it, so clearly, the community is very invested in the splash pad part of the project."

Accompanying the splash pad on the phase two proposal is the installation of walking trails that will go all the way around Laka Pacawa, a new building to be used by the Lions club and other organizations for fundraising purposes, a sewer water extension, parking spaces and fishing piers.

According to Mahoney, the funding for the project will come from three different sources. Those sources are fundraising efforts, a TIF district, and a DNR grant that the village will be applying for in 2020. He says the village is very confident that they will receive the grant.

"As a part of the application, we can see what parts of our project will garner points," added Mahoney. "The project is really geared to score as many points as we can, so we feel pretty comfortable about the grant application."

If they don't receive the grant, Mahoney says they will need to search for a different funding source that will make up for the nearly 800-thousand dollars that they expect the grant to cover.

The plan is for phase two construction to begin in 2021.