Peyton's Promise to offer community "Grab-and-Go" bags of food throughout the next few weeks in central Wisconsin.

The Grab-and-Go bags of food will be available at the following locations and times, Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday March 18.

- DC Everest Middle School. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

- DC Everest Senior High School. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

- Evergreen Elementary. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

- Hatley Elementary. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

- Rothschild Elementary. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

- Weston Elementary. 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

- GD Jones Elementary. 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

- Hawthorn Hills Elementary. 12:05 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

- Horace Mann. 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

- Jefferson Elementary. 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

- Lincoln Elementary/MOB. 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

- Riverview Elementary. 11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

- Wausau West Senior High. 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

In addition, Peyton's Promise will be collecting every dollar donated throughout the next few weeks, to be directed entirely toward COVID-19 Relief Efforts in central Wisconsin.

Monetary donations can be made at Abby Banks and Incredible Banks. You can also make your donation online at http://www.peytonspromise.org or https://www.bibdcewausau.org/

