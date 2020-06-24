Advertisement

Peyton's Promise helps families and pantries get fed

The group Peyton&amp;rsquo;s Promise collected the most donations ever to help people around Marathon County get fed.
The group Peyton&amp;rsquo;s Promise collected the most donations ever to help people around Marathon County get fed. (WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The group Peyton’s Promise collected the most donations ever to help people around Marathon County get fed.

Peyton’s Promise collaborated with Kwik Trip and another local grocer to help provide food to families and pantries that are in need.

"The overall support is amazing and it's so great to see all these people out," President of Peyton’s Promise Maddie martin said. “Today is a huge step for our organization for this much food to be going out is amazing, I guess our next step really is to see where this can take us."

The group is feeding approximately 1,400 families, providing food to 23 different pantries with a total of 18,672 pounds of food to people who may be struggling to get by.

Particularly during a difficult time because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the food donations are needed now more than ever for people.

"Most of these families that are getting supported by us today are just trying to put on the table and get by during this hard time so I think it's really important to remember just their side of the story as well," Peyton’s Promise Vice President Danny Langseth said.

One of the pantries that is benefiting from the food donation is the Mosinee School District that needs help with getting food for its students that may not have access to food.

"Because of the COVID and being off from school so long, we did use up a lot of our supplies so replenishing them, getting ready for hopefully summer school right after the fourth and we'll have kids that will receive donations then and gearing up for the fall," Rocky Binemann from the Mosinee School District said.

is open for any food donations including canned food, milk, butter, pasta, sauce among other foods.

Latest News

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 16 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Latest News

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Fair will continue with the originally planned date but will comply with health department recommendations.

Video

First Alert Weather Day Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago