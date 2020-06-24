Peyton's Promise helps families and pantries get fed

The group Peyton’s Promise collected the most donations ever to help people around Marathon County get fed.

Peyton’s Promise collaborated with Kwik Trip and another local grocer to help provide food to families and pantries that are in need.

"The overall support is amazing and it's so great to see all these people out," President of Peyton’s Promise Maddie martin said. “Today is a huge step for our organization for this much food to be going out is amazing, I guess our next step really is to see where this can take us."

The group is feeding approximately 1,400 families, providing food to 23 different pantries with a total of 18,672 pounds of food to people who may be struggling to get by.

Particularly during a difficult time because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the food donations are needed now more than ever for people.

"Most of these families that are getting supported by us today are just trying to put on the table and get by during this hard time so I think it's really important to remember just their side of the story as well," Peyton’s Promise Vice President Danny Langseth said.

One of the pantries that is benefiting from the food donation is the Mosinee School District that needs help with getting food for its students that may not have access to food.

"Because of the COVID and being off from school so long, we did use up a lot of our supplies so replenishing them, getting ready for hopefully summer school right after the fourth and we'll have kids that will receive donations then and gearing up for the fall," Rocky Binemann from the Mosinee School District said.

is open for any food donations including canned food, milk, butter, pasta, sauce among other foods.