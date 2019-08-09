Pet swimming area a possibility in Stevens Point

A recent Facebook poll posted by the city of Stevens Point showed a lot of support for an off-leash pet swimming area, and Mayor Mike Wiza says they are looking at the possibility of that becoming a reality as soon as next spring.

"Overwhelmingly, it was 'yes, yes, yes,'" said Mayor Wiza.

The mayor says that while no official proposals have come forth, the city feels they have found a perfect spot for the swimming area, which would allow pet owners to unleash their pets and let them swim in the Wisconsin River. The spot? A cove tucked away in Mead Park.

"There are other areas of the river that could work," said Mayor Wiza, "But this one already has most of the features. It's got a parking lot nearby, it's got a bit of a sand beach, and it has a shallow area that would be easily adapted to pet use."

The only addition that would need to be made to the area would be a fence, which would designate where the pets could be taken off of their leash. Mayor Wiza said the spot would likely follow the same rules currently in place at the Stevens Point Dog Park.

"Your pet needs to be licensed, properly vaccinated and in healthy condition," said Mayor Wiza. "It cannot be aggressive and needs to be able to interact well with other animals and people. If not, you'll be asked to leave and we won't be able to have you back."

The mayor said that while the spot would be designated for pets, humans can jump on in and enjoy the water with their furry friends.

"If you're willing to interact with a pet being there, you can completely swim," Mayor Wiza added. "There's nothing prohibiting that."

The topic will be up for discussion at the city's September Parks Commission meeting, scheduled for September 4. After that, plans for the project are very fluid.

Mayor Wiza was able to provide a rough estimate for the cost of the project, saying it would be around 4 thousand dollars. He hopes that the community would be able to get that money together through fundraising efforts.