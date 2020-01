Beau and Buddy are a bonded pair of dogs that were surrendered to the Humane Society after their owner could no longer take care of them. They are 15 and 16 years old and are nice companions to have when relaxing.

Adoption fees have been waived for the pair because of their age, To learn more about Buddy and Beau visit them at the Humane Society of Marathon County, or visit www.catsndogs.org.