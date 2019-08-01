Person shot by police during investigation at Chippewa Falls motel

The Chippewa Fall Police Department said person was shot at Indian Head Motel following an incident that prompted SWAT response.

Investigators said it happened around 10 a.m. at the motel located at 501 Summit Ave.

The person reportedly made threatening statements and was believed to be armed. The name, age and gender of the person have not been released. Their medical condition was also not released.

No officers were injured.

WEAU-TV reports the Eau Claire Police Department will handle the investigation.

