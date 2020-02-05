Man found dead after fire in Oshkosh storage unit

A man was found dead inside a storage unit after a fire Tuesday night, according to Oshkosh Police.

Officers have not identified the man or the nature of his death.

At about 9 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a fire inside a storage unit in the 700 block of W. 3rd Avenue.

"An individual was found deceased inside one of the storage units," reads a statement from police.

Police say they are working to identify the man.

Officers and firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. You can leave an anonymous tip online a http://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/