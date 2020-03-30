Peregrine falcons return to state's power plants to lay eggs

Peregrine falcons are building nests and laying eggs at power plants across the state including Wisconsin Public Service's plant in Rothschild.

You can check in on each nest and view the progress of each falcon family here on wsaw.com.

WPS and We Energies are part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to the state’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

Since the first successful nest box in the mid-1990s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities. Peregrine falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, making many of the facilities ideal nesting sites.