Peregrine falcon couple welcomes first egg at Weston Power Plant

For the sixth year in a row, Peregrine falcon Sheldon and Rosalee have welcome an egg.

The feathered couple will take turns incubating one or more eggs inside the WPS Weston nest box until they

WPS provides a live look at the nest on YouTube. Click here to view the stream live.

Live cameras from the nest boxes in Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Port Washington and Rothschild are available 24 hours a day, providing a great way for kids and parents to learn about the world’s fastest animal from home.

WPS and We Energies are part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to the state’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

Since the first successful nest box in the mid-1990s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities. Peregrine falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, making many of the facilities ideal nesting sites.

