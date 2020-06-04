Peregrine falcon chicks hatched at Weston Power Plant named Kringle and Tundra

The Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies announced two peregrine falcon chicks hatched at the Weston Power Plant in Rothschild have been named Kringle and Tundra.

Thousands of people voted to name eight falcon chicks hatched at three power plants in the state. Names based on topic center around the best things in Wisconsin.

Kringle, the male, and Tundra, the female will be banded and released.

Since WPS’ first successful nest box in the mid-’90s, 410 peregrine falcons have hatched at their facilities. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.

