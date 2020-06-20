Percent positive rises with 385 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Saturday’s COVID-19 update from the Department of Health Services shows 385 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with the percent positive going from 2.5% Friday to 3.8%.

The new cases bring the total number of positive test results in Wisconsin to 24,539.

9,812 people tested negative for the virus, bringing that total to 454,563.

There have been 744 deaths caused by complications with the coronavirus.

According to the DHS, 20% of the confirmed cases, 4,840, are active. 18,951 cases, 77%, have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 239 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with 90 in the ICU. 155 patients have COVID-19 tests pending. There have been 3,203 total hospitalizations.

In central Wisconsin, 20 new cases were reported since Friday.

Marathon County has the highest number of cases in our area with 107.

Portage County currently has 90 cases confirmed, with Waupaca County recording 89 cases.

Shawano County currently shows 68 cases confirmed on the DHS website.

A full list of counties and the number of COVID-19 cases that they have reportedcan be found here.

