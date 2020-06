New COVID-19 numbers released by the Department of Health Services Sunday show there has been a 3-day decline in percent positive cases in Wisconsin. Just 2.3% of tests were positive.

There were 264 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 20,835. 647 people have died of the virus.

In central Wisconsin, there are nine new cases today. Six of those new cases are in Waupaca county. 12 people have died in total.