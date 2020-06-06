Percent of positive COVID-19 cases declines for second straight day

The percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued to decline on Saturday, going from 2.9% on Friday to 2.7%.

DHS confirmed 322 positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with 11,470 negative test results being recorded.

In total, Wisconsin has seen 20,571 positive test results so far with 314,802 negative COVID-19 test results having been recorded.

There have been 645 deaths caused by complications with the coronavirus.

The DHS is reporting 6,155 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Saturday, with 13,770 cases having recovered.

Currently, 62 labs are conducting COVID-19 testing with 26 labs planning to test. The state’s current daily testing capacity is at 15,508.

In central Wisconsin, Marathon County currently has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Portage County now has 33 confirmed cases, according to DHS, after county health officials confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak on Friday.

