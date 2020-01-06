People with nitrate contaminated water to learn about solutions

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a panel at Nekoosa High School Monday evening to learn the latest developments and potential solutions to their nitrate contaminated wells.

The organizer of the panel, Bill Leichtnam, is a Wood County board of supervisors member. He said he chose the Nekoosa High School auditorium because it can hold more than 400 people, and these meetings have been well attended in the past, leaving some people standing.

During the summer of 2018, 7 Investigates first told you about the problem of high nitrates in ground water in the Central Sands area, which falls in Wood, Adams, Juneau, and Portage counties.

The Central Sands area has very sandy soil, so nutrients can easily seep into the ground water, which can affect the quality of homeowners’ private wells. Leichtnam said at least 1,200 homeowners in southern Wood County and northern Juneau County have been found with dangerously high nitrate levels. Many of them have levels that go beyond a point where they can be treated.

The high levels have caused people not to be able to drink, cook, brush teeth, etc. their well water because of the dangerous health consequences including cancer and blue baby syndrome.

Researchers have determined the cause is likely from area farms, specifically large farms. Over the past two years, more testing has been done.

"I've seen some of the data that the audience is going to hear this evening. It's more alarming than I thought, the amount, the percentage of rural wells that are contaminated with nitrates," Leichtnam said.

The panel consists of researchers at the USDA, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wood County Health Department, two farm owners, and three state legislators who are part of the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality. Leichtnam said they will present the latest research and possible solutions to the contamination issue.

The recommendations from the task force are expected to come out in the next week.

7 Investigates is attending the meeting and will update this story as the meeting progresses.