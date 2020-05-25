People in Wausau marking Memorial Day despite event cancellations

A lot of Memorial Day events everywhere were canceled this year to ensure people could not crowd during the pandemic, but that did not stop people from taking time to honor fallen military members.

In Wausau that means the annual Memorial Weekend parade, as well as the ceremony at Restlawn Memorial Park on Monday, did not happen. People, like Ken Peterson, still took the time to visit the cemetery and pay respects to the services members they know.

“My father served in the 10th Mountain Division in the United States Army in WWII and one of his best friends didn’t make it through that experience," he said. "We’re here today to put some flowers on his grave and also to honor those others who have served."

Wausau Veterans Committee Chair, Paul Missett, typically organizes the events to honor military members who have died and remind people what this weekend is about.

“I think of all of the soldiers and sailors and airmen and all of them that went before us and have died in war to keep us free and give us the freedom that we have today to be able to have parades and to have ceremonies like we do on Memorial Weekend,” he said.

The Wausau East band director, Rob Perkins, reached out to Missett and the mayor after all events were canceled. Typically, his band plays as part of the parade. He told them he was uncomfortable not marking the day in some way and offered to play Taps at the 400 Block tat 11:11 Monday to a mostly-empty square.

“I didn’t want to leave our veterans in town behind and I didn’t want to see our people who didn’t come back be left behind,” Perkins said. “So, I wanted to make sure that we had a moment for them even though we’re kind of shut down as a society today.”

“I had two grandfathers serve in WWII and I have a great uncle who didn’t come back," he continued. "These are people who made the ultimate sacrifice, people who, who wrote a check to our nation with their very bodies and we need to remember them and we need to care for them.”