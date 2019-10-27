Pence recounts planning in runup to IS operation

Vice President Mike Pence is disclosing more details about the U.S. military raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

Pence says that by Thursday afternoon, he and President Donald Trump learned that there was "a high probability" that al-Baghdadi would be at his compound in Syria's Idlib province.

Pence tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that Trump directed commanders to come up with military options and present them to him on Friday morning.

Pence says that by Saturday morning, "we received the actionable intelligence" that allowed the operation that Trump had approved to go ahead.

And it was on Sunday morning when Trump told the nation that the raid had resulted in al-Baghdadi's death.