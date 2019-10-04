Accused 'peeping tom' arrested in Portage County

The Portage County Sheriff's Office says it's arrested 55-year-old Randall Cherney, who is accused of recording a woman through her window.

Law Enforcement got a call from a Town of Plover woman on Tuesday around 9:00 p.m., reporting a possible peeping tom outside her home in the Bluebird Acres subdivision.

Deputies found tracks, leading to a nearby home.

Deputies spoke to Cherney, who they say admitted to placing a ladder outside the victim's window, and using a video camera to film her. Cherney was arrested.

He appeared in court Friday, where he was granted $3,000 cash bond. Prosecutors anticipate formally charging him with capturing an intimate representation and violating privacy on October 21st.

The Sheriff's Office says the circumstances of this case, and similar to other incidents reported in that neighborhood in recent years. They're asking anyone who's experienced something similar to call their office, or Portage County Crime Stoppers at 888-346-6600.