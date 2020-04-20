Pediatricians update home birth rules as some women seek to avoid hospitals amid coronavirus

(CNN) - As nurse-midwives report increasing interest in home births, pediatricians are releasing new guidelines.

Expecting a baby and considering home birth? The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines. (Source: CNN/file)

Recent studies have found pregnant women don’t have a higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. Despite that, many expectant mothers are concerned about encountering sick people inside a hospital.

So the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines for planned home births.

The guidelines say pregnant women are considered eligible for home births if they have no pre-existing diseases, including diabetes or high blood pressure.

The AAP also recommends that the best home birth candidates are carrying only one fetus and are at least 37 weeks pregnant.

On the positive side of home births, women are less likely to have C-sections and often have shorter labor.

But there can be increased risks for the baby. If there’s an emergency, response times can be longer because of the pandemic.

Some doctors argue it’s safer now to have a baby in a hospital because of COVID-19. But if the updated guidelines are an indicator, planned home births may become more common.

