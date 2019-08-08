Pedestrians share concerns over Stewart Avenue crossings

Traffic along Stewart Avenue continues to cause concern, and not just for drivers. Pedestrians are looking for something to be done to make crossing the street safer.

At tonight's Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee Meeting held at Wausau City Hall, some chose to voice their concerns.

"It's like playing Frogger to cross the street," said Sharon Donna, a Wausau resident who hopes to see change brought to Stewart Avenue.

"A quick solution, something like you see by the Wausau Police Department." said Donna. "You can push the button and get the light. I don't think yellow lights help much, but if you could get a red light I think that would be beneficial."

Committee Chair Gary Gisselman says the city has been made aware of the concerns, and stated the situation is very fluid.

"This is just the first step," said Gisselman. "There are a variety of different options that we can be taking in regards to that."

Gisselman hopes that the completion of Thomas Street construction will help with the problem.

"I think that will take a lot of that traffic away from Stewart Avenue," said Gisselman.

Gisselman says that while a solution is just in the beginning stages, the concerns are not going unnoticed.

"We want to be alert to the issues as we go forward in studying and seeing what can be done," said Gisselman

Some of the possible solutions that were discussed included the addition of more crosswalks, or the installation pedestrian bridge.