Green Bay man, 20, charged with drunk-driving hit-and-run

A 20-year-old Green Bay man was charged Friday afternoon for a hit-and-run critically injuring a pedestrian in downtown Green Bay.

The criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says Christopher Morris blew a 0.201 percent in a preliminary breath test, which would be two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 0.08 for a driver 21 or older. He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.

Morris is charged with Hit-and-Run Causing Great Bodily Harm and Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Together, they could mean 27 years in prison if he's convicted.

The prosecutor told the court the charges could be upgraded.

Morris' bond was set at $25,000 at Friday's court appearance, and he's required to remain completely sober.

According to details in the complaint, 26-year-old Ryan Donovan was struck in the intersection of Dousman and Broadway on the near west side at 10 o'clock Wednesday night. Witnesses said he was hit by a black truck that left the scene.

The first police officer on the scene says Donovan was lying face down on the pavement. The hospital told police he'd suffered significant head injuries and needed emergency surgery.

Not long after the hit-and-run, witnesses called police about a black truck driven recklessly on Shawano Avenue. Police stopped the truck at Shawano and Military Ave. The officer says the driver, 20-year-old Christopher Morris, appeared intoxicated. The right bumper and driver-side mirror had what looked like fresh damage.

When an officer asked Morris if he remembered hitting someone, the officer says Morris "mumbled something about being in Sturgeon Bay" and seemed confused. He denied hitting a pedestrian.

Police tell Action 2 News the victim was walking north on Broadway and crossing Dousman. The vehicle was traveling west on Dousman.

Court records show Morris' only previous conviction was for going 24 miles over the speed limit on a freeway last November. He paid a $276 fine in Brown County.

If you witnessed the crash, contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

Donovan's relatives started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical costs.

INITIAL REPORT:

A pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday night on Green Bay's near-west side.

Police tell us the victim was taken to a hospital. We don't know their condition or anything about the victim yet.

Police are blocking off the intersection of Broadway and Dousman. Officers are investigating the crash and don't know when the intersection will reopen.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene. This report will be updated.